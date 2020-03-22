WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WillScot were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in WillScot by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

WSC stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.41 million, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. WillScot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

