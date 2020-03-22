CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 3,406.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMR opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

