Credit Suisse AG Has $4.40 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

