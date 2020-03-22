Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Cardlytics worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardlytics by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDLX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,305 shares of company stock worth $12,575,415 and have sold 279,358 shares worth $22,637,229. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

