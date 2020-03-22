Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,485,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,691,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,021 shares of company stock worth $8,458,346 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

