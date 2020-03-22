Franklin Resources Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,731 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,806 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $8.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.