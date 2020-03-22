Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,047 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 209,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

