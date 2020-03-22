Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trueblue by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 1,707.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 92,331 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,021 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trueblue by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

TBI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.93. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.