Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.