Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in York Water by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in York Water by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in York Water by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

York Water stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.36. York Water Co has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.