IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IG Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IG Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 726.40 ($9.56).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 636.60 ($8.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 739 ($9.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 652.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

