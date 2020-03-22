Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLGX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.