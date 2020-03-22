Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,824 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR opened at $5.51 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $875.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

