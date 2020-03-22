Robert Davis Ravnaas Acquires 23,775 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KRP opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

