Bluefin Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.16.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

