Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIE shares. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

