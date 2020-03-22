Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

