$0.12 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.22. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.15 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

