Barclays PLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

In other news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Orwin acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $836,737.

Atreca stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

