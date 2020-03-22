Citigroup Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,800,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 243,834.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 329,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 329,176 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,025,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,057,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.