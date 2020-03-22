Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

