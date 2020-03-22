Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $475,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

