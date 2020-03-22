Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,857.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

