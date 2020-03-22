Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $527.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

