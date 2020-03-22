Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

