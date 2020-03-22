Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

