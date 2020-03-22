Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRI. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

