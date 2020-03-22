Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

