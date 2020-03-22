Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAA stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 2.07. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.