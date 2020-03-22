Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Secureworks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SCWX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks Corp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Secureworks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

