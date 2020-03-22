LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.