Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 21,077 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

