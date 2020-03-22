AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

