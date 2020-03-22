Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Boston Properties worth $137,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,626,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,621,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,132,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

