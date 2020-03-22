AQR Capital Management LLC Has $96.76 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $96,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

