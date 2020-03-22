Bank of America Corp DE Has $147.39 Million Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of AES worth $147,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 10.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 34.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after buying an additional 254,907 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

AES opened at $11.87 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,523 shares of company stock worth $314,248 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

