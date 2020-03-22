Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.92. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

