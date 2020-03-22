LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 764,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,031% from the previous session’s volume of 67,615 shares.The stock last traded at $0.57 and had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

