Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 396 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,358 shares of company stock worth $1,940,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $56.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

