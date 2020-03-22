Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE:FRT opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

