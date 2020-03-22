Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

