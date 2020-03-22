Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,338 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,772,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 631,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $22.81 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.