Franklin Resources Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,016,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,019,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

