Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495,998 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

