Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 745 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. FIL Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 573,783 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,202,000 after acquiring an additional 526,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

