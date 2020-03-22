Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.