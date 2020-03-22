Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,954,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,122,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,999,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000.

XT opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

