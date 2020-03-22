Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

