Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

