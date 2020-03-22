Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 780 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Gentex by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $20.72 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

